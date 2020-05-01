venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Breaking News

TRA LE MOSSE A SORPRESA DI HAFTAR ARRIVA IL CESSATE IL FUOCO

RUSSIA’S NARRATIVES TOWARD THE WESTERN BALKANS: ANALYSIS OF SPUTNIK

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO, FI COLLABORATIVA, NON COLLABORAZIONISTA

IRELAND/NORTHERN IRELAND SPECIALISED COMMITTEE 30 APRIL 2020 – UK POST-MEETING STATEMENT

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2479 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2478 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2480 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2430 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2456 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2471 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

INVENTORY MANAGEMENT AND TRACKING SYSTEM (IMATS): PUT AWAY TUTORIAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 01 maggio 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 1/27/2020.
The Put Away process is used to move inventory from the receiving area to the proper storage location. The Put Away lists are automatically generated when inventory is received in IMATS. Note: This is a training video. Once the three-minute video has been completed, please close the video window by clicking the (X) in the top left corner of page to return to TRAIN. Registration will be marked complete and a certificate will be awarded.
(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22021

Post collegati

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR REQUEST TO THE EUROPEAN RECOVERY FUND FOR COVID-19

Redazione

INVENTORY MANAGEMENT AND TRACKING SYSTEM (IMATS): PUT AWAY TUTORIAL

Redazione

NLM EXHIBITIONS AND EPIDEMICS

Redazione

DSV TO CUT 3,000 STAFF DUE TO DEMAND SLUMP

Redazione

GOVERNMENT ISSUES RESOLUTION ADOPTING YESTERDAY’S DECISION TO LIFT RESTRICTIONS ON EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION AND CARE AND ON PRIMARY AND LOWER SECONDARY EDUCATION

Redazione

OUTSTANDING REVIEWERS FOR CRYSTENGCOMM IN 2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More