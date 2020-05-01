INVENTORY MANAGEMENT AND TRACKING SYSTEM (IMATS): PUT AWAY TUTORIAL

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 01 maggio 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 1/27/2020.

The Put Away process is used to move inventory from the receiving area to the proper storage location. The Put Away lists are automatically generated when inventory is received in IMATS. Note: This is a training video. Once the three-minute video has been completed, please close the video window by clicking the (X) in the top left corner of page to return to TRAIN. Registration will be marked complete and a certificate will be awarded.

(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22021