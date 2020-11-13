INTRODUCING THE FREE OIRA RISK ASSESSMENT TOOL TO SMES AND WORK SAFETY EXPERTS IN LITHUANIA

venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BILBAO (SPAIN), ven 13 novembre 2020

Effective and systematic risk assessments are vital for keeping all workplaces safe and healthy. Thanks to the Online Interactive Risk Assessment tool (OiRA), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can undertake such assessments at a minimal cost.

To explain how this cost-free, simple and easy-to-use tool can be used, the Lithuanian focal point is organising an online seminar on 16 November for SMEs and safety experts. The seminar begins with an introduction to ongoing EU-OSHA projects, followed by a presentation and practical demonstration of the OiRA tool.

The event takes place online with around 100 representatives from SMEs, as well as safety at work specialists and other experts in the field of occupational safety and health.

Speakers:

  • Nerita Sot, Head of the Occupational Safety and Health Division of the State Labour Inspectorate of the Republic of Lithuania
  • Vesta Mace, Senior Advisor at the Technical Safety Department of the State Labour Inspectorate of the Republic of Lithuania

Fonte/Source: https://osha.europa.eu/it/oshnews/introducing-free-oira-risk-assessment-tool-smes-and-work-safety-experts-lithuania?pk_campaign=rss_news

