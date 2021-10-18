(AGENPARL) – lun 18 ottobre 2021 Resources for Black History Month

‘Be led on your own literary journey, where Black narratives will inform, teach, empower, politicise you, vex you, make you weep, laugh and uplift your spirit, just as it has done for me.’ – Alex Wheatle, novelist

This Black History Month we’re thrilled to share our brand new [Black literature timeline](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-CGVV-6TJVT-8FZFW-1/c.aspx) which charts the rich and diverse history of Black writing in Britain.

Authored by Gaverne Bennett and accompanied by an introduction from Alex Wheatle, the timeline brings together autobiography, history, poetry, novels and drama from early works by Phillis Wheatley and Olaudah Equiano, to Una Marson, C L R James and Linton Kwesi Johnson, and from contemporary writers including Jay Bernard and Candice Carty-Williams.

You’ll also find [digital activities for the History classroom](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-CGVV-6TJVT-8FZFX-1/c.aspx) on our schools pages, and you can now book an in-person session for your class at the Library with our [Windrush Voices workshop](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-CGVV-6TJVT-8FZFY-1/c.aspx).

Explore the history of Black writing and literature in Britain through more than 50 texts. Browse the scrollable digital timeline, with links through to items in our collection, or download the poster to use in your classroom or at home.

Our short videos and learning resources support students investigating the personal experiences of Caribbean immigrants in the 1950s and 1960s and are designed to replicate activities from our face-to-face workshops.

🔊 Listen to this