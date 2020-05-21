giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), gio 21 maggio 2020

21 May 2020

Microsoft Teams (MS Teams) has been introduced as a Monash supported tool for 2020. MS Teams complements Zoom and the Google Suite, providing new options for highly collaborative learning and teaching that are widely used in education and industry.

With Microsoft Teams, you can:

  • meet with your students in real-time via videoconferencing
  • share documents and whiteboards in the same space
  • send and receive text messages to individuals or groups with no delay.

Everything is in one easy online location, accessible with your Monash username and password. Should you wish to use Teams in a Monash unit, you will find a Team in existence already.

MS Teams is an additional tool at your disposal. Teams can be used to support tutorials and workshops where videoconferencing, chat, and shared documents are all in the same space. It can also support  groups of students to meet, collaborate, and share and edit documents all in one on-going environment.

The Monash University Library has developed guides for students to use MS Teams, including for study groups.

MS Teams is a complementary technology; all critical communications to students such as deadline extensions should continue to be provided through Moodle.

Resources and workshops can be found at the Monash Education Innovation website:

MS Teams  is available to use now. Please direct any technical queries to the Service Desk, or visit Monash Education Innovation’s website for support and details of upcoming webinars.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/introducing-microsoft-teams

