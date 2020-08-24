INTRODUCING A FLEXIBLE TETRACARBOXYLIC ACID LINKER INTO FUNCTIONAL COORDINATION POLYMERS: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURAL TRAITS, AND PHOTOCATALYTIC DYE DEGRADATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 agosto 2020

This work describes the application of an unexplored aromatic tetracarboxylate building block, 2,3′,4,4′-diphenyl ether tetracarboxylic acid (H4deta), for the synthesis of manganese(II) and cadmium(II) coordination polymers (CPs). Five new products, formulated as [Mn2(µ6-deta)(phen)2]n (1), [Cd2(µ6-deta)(phen)2]n (2), [Mn2(µ6-deta)(2,2′-bipy)2]n (3), [Cd2(µ5-deta)(4,4′-bipy)2(H2O)2]n·2nH2O (4), and [Cd2(µ6-deta)(py)(H2O)2]n (5), were assembled using a hydrothermal protocol from the respective metal(II) chlorides, H4deta, and different mediators of crystallization, namely 1,10-phenanthroline (phen), 2,2′-bipyridine (2,2′-bipy), 4,4′-bipyridine (4,4′-bipy), or pyridine (py). All the CPs 1–5 were obtained as stable crystalline products and characterized by conventional solid-state methods (elemental analysis, FTIR, UV-vis, TGA, PXRD) and single-crystal X-ray diffraction. The structures of 1–3 feature the decorated honeycomb-like 2D double layers of a 3,6L66 topological type. Compound 4 reveals a trinodal 4,4,5-connected 3D metal-organic framework (MOF) with an unique topology, while the 2D coordination polymer 5 discloses a binodal 4,6-connected layer with a 4,6L45 topology. Structural and topological traits, thermal stability, luminescent properties and photocatalytic activity toward methylene blue degradation were studied for the obtained compounds. In particular, the MOF 4 acts as an active, stable, and recyclable photocatalyst for the UV-light-assisted discoloration of methylene blue in water under ambient conditions. By introducing a novel type of flexible tetracarboxylic acid linker, the present study discloses the first manganese and cadmium compounds derived from H4deta as an unexplored polycarboxylate building block, thus contributing to intensive research on functional metal-organic architectures.

