Agenparl

INTRACELLULAR LOCATION MATTERS: RATIONALIZATION OF THE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY OF A MANGANESE(II) SUPEROXIDE DISMUTASE MIMIC COMPLEX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), wed 10 June 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03398G, Communication
Emilie Mathieu, Anne-Sophie Bernard, Elodie Quévrain, Martha Zoumpoulaki, Sébastien Iriart, Caroline Lung-Soong, Barry Lai, Kadda Medjoubi, Lucas Henry, Sounderya Nagarajan, Florent Poyer, Andreas Scheitler, Ivana Ivanović-Burmazović, Sergio Marco, Andrea Somogyi, Philippe Seksik, Nicolas Delsuc, Clotilde Policar
The study of Mn-based superoxide dismutase mimic conjugated with a multimodal Re-probe in a cellular model of oxidative stress revealed that its bioactivity is associated with its accumulation at the mitochondria.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/s62gqUjpEpQ/D0CC03398G

