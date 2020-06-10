INTRACELLULAR LOCATION MATTERS: RATIONALIZATION OF THE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY OF A MANGANESE(II) SUPEROXIDE DISMUTASE MIMIC COMPLEX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03398G, Communication

Emilie Mathieu, Anne-Sophie Bernard, Elodie Quévrain, Martha Zoumpoulaki, Sébastien Iriart, Caroline Lung-Soong, Barry Lai, Kadda Medjoubi, Lucas Henry, Sounderya Nagarajan, Florent Poyer, Andreas Scheitler, Ivana Ivanović-Burmazović, Sergio Marco, Andrea Somogyi, Philippe Seksik, Nicolas Delsuc, Clotilde Policar

The study of Mn-based superoxide dismutase mimic conjugated with a multimodal Re-probe in a cellular model of oxidative stress revealed that its bioactivity is associated with its accumulation at the mitochondria.

