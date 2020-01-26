26 Gennaio 2020
INTERVIEW: IN NEW UN ROLE, MALALA YOUSAFZAI SEEKS TO INSPIRE GIRLS TO STAND UP, SPEAK OUT FOR RIGHTS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – New York dom 26 gennaio 2020 In 2012, Malala Yousafzai made headlines all over the world when she was shot by the Taliban for speaking out on the right of education for girls. But instead of silencing her, the brutal attack only served to embolden the Pakistani teenager, who has used her voice to promote the right of every child to safe, free and quality primary and secondary education.

Fonte/Source: https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2017/04/555182-interview-new-un-role-malala-yousafzai-seeks-inspire-girls-stand-speak-out

