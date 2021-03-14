INTERVENING EARLY FOR INFANT BRAIN HEALTH

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 14 marzo 2021 (Cognitive Neuroscience Society) In the world of neurodevelopment, one thing is clear: the earlier the intervention the better. Neuroscientists are increasingly identifying factors that can negatively impact, or improve, cognition early in life. At the CNS annual meeting, researchers are presenting new work on two early interventions: one on the potential use of engineered gut microbes for antibiotic-exposed infants and another on a choline supplement to treat infants exposed prenatally to alcohol.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/cns-ief031221.php