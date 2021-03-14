domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
Breaking News

BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: RUSSIA MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR VIOLATIONS OF…

IL CARDINALE BO: PREGO PER UN MYANMAR RICONCILIATO

PD, BRUNETTA: CONGRATULAZIONI AL NEO SEGRETARIO ENRICO LETTA

PD, DI MAIO: BUON LAVORO AL NUOVO SEGRETARIO ENRICO LETTA

PD, LETTA NUOVO SEGRETARIO CON 860 VOTI

SMERIGLIO: “AUGURI LETTA, A LAVORO PER UNA COALIZIONE VINCENTE”

PD, LETTA: MI CANDIDO A SEGRETARIO, MA SERVE NUOVO PD, NON SONO…

IL PAPA: LA FAMIGLIA SIA IL CENTRO DELLA CHIESA E DELLA SOCIETà

IUS SOLI, SALVINI: NON PENSIAMO ALLE CAVOLATE MA AI PROBLEMI VERI DEGLI…

Agenparl

INTERVENING EARLY FOR INFANT BRAIN HEALTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 14 marzo 2021 (Cognitive Neuroscience Society) In the world of neurodevelopment, one thing is clear: the earlier the intervention the better. Neuroscientists are increasingly identifying factors that can negatively impact, or improve, cognition early in life. At the CNS annual meeting, researchers are presenting new work on two early interventions: one on the potential use of engineered gut microbes for antibiotic-exposed infants and another on a choline supplement to treat infants exposed prenatally to alcohol.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/cns-ief031221.php

Post collegati

INTERVENING EARLY FOR INFANT BRAIN HEALTH

Redazione

RURAL RHYTHM

Redazione

TOXIC

Redazione

PLANS UNDERWAY TO REPAIR SECTION OF HARBOUR ROAD WALL

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL SERVIZIO SANITà – DECESSI – SITUAZIONE AL 14/03/2021 ORE 18.00

Redazione

BOLIVIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More