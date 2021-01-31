domenica, Gennaio 31, 2021
Breaking News

PAROLIN PORTA IN CAMERUN IL MESSAGGIO DI PACE E RICONCILIAZIONE DEL PAPA

NEI SOGNI DEGLI ANZIANI IL FUTURO DELLA SOCIETà

L’AZIONE CATTOLICA CON IL PAPA: PRONTI A SEMINARE LA BUONA NOTIZIA

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER L’INCLUSIONE E LA CURA DEI MALATI DI LEBBRA

IL PAPA: A LUGLIO LA PRIMA GIORNATA MONDIALE DEI NONNI E DEGLI…

IL PAPA: GLI ANZIANI E I NONNI, IL “NOI” CHE FA RINASCERE…

IL PAPA: ASCOLTIAMO LA PAROLA AUTOREVOLE DI GESù, CON UN VANGELO SEMPRE…

CRISI GOVERNO, DI MAIO: SERVE ESECUTIVO FORTE, RINVIO CARTELLE ESATTORIALI DOVEROSO

CRISI GOVERNO, BERLUSCONI AL CORRIERE DELLA SERA: SERVE ESECUTIVO DI ALTO PROFILO

CRISI GOVERNO, CHIGI: FALSE RICOSTRUZIONI DA QUOTIDIANI IN QUESTI GIORNI, SILENZIO DEL…

Agenparl

INTERSTELLAR COMET 2I/BORISOV

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, dom 31 gennaio 2021

Interstellar Comet 2I/Borisov
HST Proposal 16310

David Jewitt (publications @ ADS)
University of California – Los Angeles

Cycle: 28
Category: Solar System Astronomy
Proposal type: GO
Status: implementation

HST Proposal Information:
about this proposal

about other proposals by this PI

Proposal Abstract

C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) is the first interstellar comet and only the second interstellar object (after ‘Oumuamua) ever identified within the solar system. We propose high resolution observations with WFC3 and HST in order to probe the development of this body in Cycle 28. During this time we will use HST and WFC3 to constrain the nucleus and dust properties. Observation as the Earth passes through the projected orbit plane early in the Cycle will provide a model-free estimate of the dust extent and velocity perpendicular to the plane. Additional, spaced observations provide perspectives as the object recedes from about 9 to about 13 AU. The high resolution of HST is needed to resolve faint near-nucleus structures (jets, fans) and fragments at the growing distance to the comet. The proposed observations extend the temporal coverage of the evolution of this unique object and take advantage of new perspectives.

Publications referencing this proposal

  • No papers listed in database for this Proposal ID

Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=16310

Post collegati

INTERSTELLAR COMET 2I/BORISOV

Redazione

CAMP SIMBA ENRICHES EDUCATION FOR KENYAN STUDENTS

Redazione

OPERAZIONE “MARCHE SICURE” – AGGIORNAMENTO SCREENING 31/01/2021

Redazione

TODAY IN HISTORY – JANUARY 31

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: £30M WAKING WATCH RELIEF FUND NOW OPEN FOR APPLICATIONS

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: BUILDING SAFETY PROGRAMME: WAKING WATCH COSTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More