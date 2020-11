(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, gio 19 novembre 2020

Please be advised that UTT’s telephone line, 642-8888, will not be available on Thursday 19th November, 2020 from 8:00a.m. – 12 noon.

Persons wishing to contact the University can utilise 868-223-4888.

UTT’s Registry Call Centre can be contacted at 223-8888 ext. 32822

We do apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Fonte/Source: http://utt.edu.tt/index.php?articles=1&article_key=8008&wk=1