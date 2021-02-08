lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
INTERPLAY OF STRUCTURAL DYNAMICS AND ELECTRONIC EFFECTS IN AN ENGINEERED ASSEMBLY OF PENTACENE IN A METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC07073D, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Ritesh Haldar, Mariana Kozlowska, Michael Ganschow, Samrat Ghosh, Marius Jakoby, Hongye Chen, Farhad Ghalami, weiwei xie, Shahriar Moritz, Yusuke Tsutsui, Jan Freudenberg, Shu Seki, Ian Arthur Howard, Bryce S Richards, Uwe H. F. Bunz, Marcus Elstner, Wolfgang Wenzel, Christof Wöll
Charge carrier mobility is an important figure of merit to evaluate organic semiconductor (OSC) materials. In aggregated OSCs, this quantity is determined by inter-chromophoric electronic and vibrational coupling. These key…
