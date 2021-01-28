INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED ARTIST CHAKAIA BOOKER AND MASTER PRINTMAKER JUSTIN SANZ TO SPEAK VIA A VIRTUAL TALK AT CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Internationally recognized sculptor, Chakaia Booker and Master Printmaker, Justin Sanz of the EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop will virtually present an artist talk at Clemson University on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

The presentation is being held in conjunction with the exhibition “Chakaia Booker: Auspicious Behavior” in the Lee Gallery at Clemson University. “We are honored to have the renowned artist Chakaia Booker’s work in the Lee Gallery and are grateful Chakaia and Justin have agreed to give the virtual artist talk about their creative processes, the printshop history and how it operates today,” said Lee Gallery Director, Denise Woodward-Detrich. The upcoming artist talk will also address the collaborative process used to create the prints on view in the Lee Gallery.

“Auspicious Behavior” is an exhibition of prints and sculptures by NYC based sculptor Chakaia Booker. The exhibition features 19 one-of-a-kind prints and four sculptures utilizing rubber from recycled tires. Linking her creative pathways of sculpture and printmaking is a physically engaged process involving a dynamic activation of materials. Booker slices, twists, cuts, presses, weaves, drills, layers, rivets and grinds through her process to create expressive, textured and layered works. The exhibition is witness to a creative process bridging the boundaries between sculpture and printmaking where a striking dialogue takes place.

The Lee Gallery remains committed to providing quality exhibitions while addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Clemson University guidelines, the Lee Gallery is currently closed to the general public. However, the Gallery is open for visits by students, faculty and staff of Clemson University.

About Chakaia Booker

Chakaia Booker is an internationally renowned and widely collected American sculptor known for creating monumental, abstract works from recycled tires and stainless steel for both the gallery and outdoor public spaces. Booker’s works are contained in more than 40 public collections and have been exhibited across the US, in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Booker was included in the 2000 Whitney Biennial and received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2005. Recent public installation highlights include Millennium Park, Chicago (2016-2018), Garment District Alliance Broadway Plazas, New York, NY (2014), and National Museum of Women in the Arts New York Avenue Sculpture Project, Washington DC (2012).

About Justin Sanz

Justin Sanz is a Brooklyn-based artist who exhibits locally and internationally. His work is in the collections of the Library of Congress, The New York Public Library, The Spencer Museum, Davis Museum, and various private collections. He currently works as an educator, Master Printer, and Workshop Manager at the EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in NYC.

Lee Gallery at Clemson University Location

The Lee Gallery is located at 323 Fernow St., in 1-101 Lee Hall. The Gallery is open for this exhibition Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.