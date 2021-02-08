(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 08 febbraio 2021 We would like to cordially invite you as a speaker for our prestigious conference “International Women Safety, Health, and Empowerment (S.H.E) summit & Expo” on May 20-21, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. Women S.H.E conference will bring a new room to raise voice from aspiring women thought-provoking leaders.

For more information please visit our website: https://www.starconferences.org/conference/SHE2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2021/05/International-Women-Safety-Health-and-Empowerment-summit–expo/