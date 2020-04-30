INTERNATIONAL TRADE PRICE INDEXES, AUSTRALIA

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, gio 30 aprile 2020

March Quarter Key Statistics

Import price index

Fell 1.0% this quarter but rose 0.9% through the year.

Main contributors to the fall were:

Petroleum, petroleum products and related materials (-11.1%),

Inorganic chemical (-11.8%); and

Road vehicles (including air-cushion vehicles) (-0.6%).

Offsetting rises occurred in:

Gold, non-monetary (excluding gold ores and concentrates) (+11.2%); and

Telecommunications and sound recording and reproducing apparatus and equipment (+1.6%).

Export price index

Rose 2.7% this quarter and 2.3% through the year.

Main contributors to the rise were:

Gold, non-monetary (excluding gold ores and concentrates) (+11.4%),

Metalliferous ores and metal scrap (+2.3%),

Gas, natural and manufactured (+4.3%); and

Meat and meat preparations (+4.0%).

Offsetting falls occurred in:

Petroleum, petroleum products and related materials (-7.8%); and

Non-ferrous metals (-2.8%).

Exchange rate

The Australian dollar depreciated against the United States dollar.

This had an upward effect on import and export prices this quarter.

Dec Qtr 19 to Mar Qtr 20 Mar Qtr 19 to Mar Qtr 20 % change % change Import Price Index all groups -1.0 0.9 Food and live animals 0.9 6.4 Beverages and tobacco -0.1 1.1 Crude materials, inedible, except fuels -8.1 -14.3 Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials -10.5 -8.8 Animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes 4.0 2.7 Chemicals and related products, n.e.s. -0.6 -2.4 Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material 0.0 2.7 Machinery and transport equipment 0.5 2.3 Miscellaneous manufactured articles 0.0 2.0 Commodities and transactions, n.e.s. 11.2 31.7 Export Price Index all groups 2.7 2.3 Food and live animals 3.7 9.7 Beverages and tobacco 2.8 11.6 Crude materials, inedible, except fuels 2.5 13.6 Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials 1.6 -16.7 Animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes 11.2 24.7 Chemicals and related products, n.e.s. 1.6 1.7 Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material -1.5 -2.3 Machinery and transport equipment 1.3 3.2 Miscellaneous manufactured articles 3.3 5.3 Commodities and transactions, n.e.s. 11.0 30.0

IMPORT PRICE INDEX: all groups, Quarterly % change

EXPORT PRICE INDEX: all groups, Quarterly % change



Use of price indexes in contracts

Price indexes published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provide summary measures of the movements in various categories of prices over time. They are published primarily for use in Government economic analysis. Price indexes are also often used in contracts by businesses and government to adjust payments and/or charges to take account of changes in categories of prices (Indexation Clauses).

Use of Price Indexes in Contracts sets out a range of issues that should be taken into account by parties considering including an Indexation Clause in a contract using an ABS published price index.

New ABS Website

The ABS will be launching a new website in 2020. You will soon be able to see how this release will appear on the new website by exploring our Beta site. Regular users of this information are encouraged to explore the Beta site and consider if this will affect the way you access and consume ABS data and information. If you would like more information on the new ABS website, or want to discuss how the transition to the new site might impact you, please email <a









Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&6457.0&30042020