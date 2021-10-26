(AGENPARL) – mar 26 ottobre 2021 National Press Releases

International Law Enforcement Operation Targeting Opioid Traffickers on the Darknet Results in 150 Arrests Worldwide and the Seizure of Weapons, Drugs, and Over $31 Million

The Department of Justice, through the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team, joined Europol to announce the results of Operation Dark HunTor, a coordinated international effort on three continents to disrupt opioid trafficking on the darknet.

Oct. 26, 2021

