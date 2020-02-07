7 Febbraio 2020
INTERNATIONAL GROUP HONORS NRAO EMPLOYEE AS TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR

(AGENPARL) – Charlottesville (Virginia), ven 07 febbraio 2020

An NRAO employee in Socorro, New Mexico, is being honored as the Technician of the Year by ETA International, a nonprofit association whose mission is to represent and support technical professionals. Bruce Mues, a servo technical specialist, received the award for outstanding enrichment to fellow electronics technicians. The association will present the award at an event in Las Vegas, NV, on April 2.

Congratulations, Bruce!

More information from ETA International

Fonte/Source: https://public.nrao.edu/news/nrao-employee-technician-of-the-year/

