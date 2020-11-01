INTERNATIONAL DAY TO END IMPUNITY FOR CRIMES AGAINST JOURNALISTS   

(AGENPARL) – dom 01 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

A free press is essential toan informed citizenry. A vigorous press can, for instance,exposecorruption,shinea light on human rights abuses, andprovidethe publicessential informationduring crises.Inmany places, journalistsfulfilling this necessary roleriskattacks byauthoritarian regimes and criminal organizationsseekingto clamp down onpressfreedomand freedom of expression.More than1,500 journalistshave been killed worldwidesince the turn of the century,andin more than 85percent of cases,the killers go unpunished.

Journalistsaround the worldalso faceharassment, threats,arbitrary detentions, and politicallymotivated prosecutions.During theCOVID-19pandemic, authoritarian governmentsin China,Venezuela, Iran,andelsewherehave used COVID-19 as an excuse to threaten, detain, and attack journalists.Femalejournalists face specific risks, including cyber trolling, reputational slander, and other gender-based threats and violence.

Governments enable impunity by failing to redresstheseabuses and crimesagainst journalists, and by committing abuses as well.Nongovernmental organizationsrankChina, North Korea,andTurkmenistanamongthe worstcountriesin the worldfor press freedom, whileSyria and Mexico areamongthe most dangerous.According to the Committee to Protect Journalists,China,Turkey,Saudi Arabia, and Egyptimprison morejournalistsfor their reporting than other countries.

On thisInternational Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the United Statescalls forgovernments toundertake independent and transparent investigations into threats, attacks,andmurderwhen they occur; reform police practicesthatenable mistreatment of journalists; and abolish lawsand practices limitingtheirfreedom of expression.

