INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN AND GIRLS IN SCIENCE: MEET JOANA PAIVA – #EITLIVE

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, gio 04 febbraio 2021

The EIT is strongly committed to empowering women in the broad innovation ecosystem and to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we decided to interview an inspiring scientist part of the EIT Community, Joana Isabel dos Santos Paiva.

Joana is from Portugal and she is CTO and Co-founder at iLoF (intelligent Lab on Fiber), an inexpensive, non-invasive solution for stratification of Alzheimer’s patients for clinical trials. In 2020, Joana was named in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list in the Science & Healthcare category and later in the year, she was nominated for the EIT Woman Award. The EIT introduced the EIT Woman Award category for women innovators and the award recognises the outstanding achievements of women entrepreneurs and leaders from our Innovation Communities.

Fonte/Source: https://eit.europa.eu/news-events/events/international-day-women-and-girls-science-meet-joana-paiva-eitlive