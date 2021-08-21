(AGENPARL) – sab 21 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/21/2021 10:29 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Today marks the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. As we approach the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001, we pay solemn tribute to those who lost their lives that terrible day and honor all victims of the global scourge of terrorism, at home and abroad.

We are inspired by the incredible strength and resilience of survivors, and the perseverance of our international partners and of the American people. An important part of honoring victims of terrorism is working to prevent further terrorist attacks. Over the past 20 years, the United States and its international partners have made great strides in detecting and disrupting terrorist attacks. The United States is committed to preventing future attacks and to holding terrorists to account for their crimes.

We will never forget the victims of terrorism or stop our pursuit of justice and peace.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this