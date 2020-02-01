1 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

GIORNATA DELLA VITA CONSACRATA, BRAZ DE AVIZ: UNA RISORSA IN DIALOGO CON…

KRAJEWSKI IN CALABRIA PER INAUGURARE UN DORMITORIO PER POVERI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – NOMINA SOTTOPOSTA A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N. 43 –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA “PER UNA RIFORMA DELLA FISCALITà IMMOBILIARE:…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

Home » INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GASTRO
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GASTRO

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), sab 01 febbraio 2020 Gastro 2020 could be a stage that licenses the devoted and committed gastro experts to investigate their information, their involvement, and their accomplishments in a progressed way. It is to examine modern and inventive Innovations that the gastro field has seen amid later a long time, which can drive the gastro community one standing up. Recent Patterns and innovations in gastro are developing so hurried these days, allowing Researchers, the capabilities that they had never thought…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/11/international-conference-on-gastro/

Related posts

FSD UNITS TO PROVIDE BASIC SERVICES

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GASTRO

Redazione

YF&R CONFERENCE A SUCCESS IN BOISE

Redazione

H.R. 5700 (IH) – RESILIENT HIGHWAYS ACT

Redazione

H.R. 5710 (IH) – WORKFORCE MOBILITY ACT OF 2020

Redazione

H.R. 5701 (IH) – CARE FOR THE VETERAN CAREGIVER ACT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More