20 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering, Science and Management (ICETESM-2019)

Департамент по недропользованию по Южному федеральному округу (Югнедра) объявляет о проведении конкурса…

LCQ20: Land administration of shipyard sites

Baukindergeld ist voller Erfolg

Extra travelling time can be expected on the Ma On Shan Line.…

Shanghai and Zhejiang to co-develop new port in Yangshan

Участникам XXX съезда Ассоциации крестьянских (фермерских) хозяйств и сельскохозяйственных кооперативов России

Looptijd BOP-meting ‘Voor- en vroegschoolse educatie’ aangepast

Int’l River Foundation to help PH in river restoration,management

Workshop to examine ‘realist’ research, evaluation

Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering, Science and Management (ICETESM-2019)

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), mer 20 febbraio 2019 International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering, Science and Management (ICETESM-2019) . It is going to be held on 04th – 05th April 2019 at Bangalore. ICETESM – 2019 is being organized by Rao Bahadur Y Mahabaleswarappa Engineering College (RYMEC), and Institute For Engineering Research and Publication (IFERP). To provide an opportunity to research scholars, delegates and students to interact and share their experience and knowledge in technology application.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2019/04/International-Conference-on-Emerging-Trends-in-Engineering-Science-and-Management-ICETESM-2019/

Related posts

LCQ20: Land administration of shipyard sites

Redazione Redazione

Baukindergeld ist voller Erfolg

Redazione Redazione

Extra travelling time can be expected on the Ma On Shan Line. Please allow more time for travel. ******************** Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More