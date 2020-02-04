(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), mar 04 febbraio 2020 Dental Meeting 2020 “International Conference on Dentistry and Integrated Medicine” will provide an opportunity to the dentist, Physicians, cosmetic dentists. Dental Conferences will gather Dental Surgeons, Periodontics, Dental Care during April 29-30, 2020 at Osaka, Japan. The theme of the conference is “Accelerating Innovations & fostering advances in Dental Research”
Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/04/International-Conference-on-Dentistry-and-Integrated-Medicine/