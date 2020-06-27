sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Agenparl

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION ON MATERIALS AND ENGINEERING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), sab 27 giugno 2020 International Conference and Exhibition on Materials and Engineering (ICEME) aim is to provide expert insights into recent advances in key areas of Materials Science and Engineering. Materials Science and Engineering is a study of all materials like Graphene, Nanomaterials, Biomaterials, Physics and Chemistry of Materials, Metals and Metallurgy, Polymers, Semiconductors, Ceramics.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Virtual-event/2021/06/International-Conference-and-Exhibition-on-Materials-and-Engineering/

