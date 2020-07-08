INTERNATIONAL BACCALAUREATE ONLINE INFORMATION SESSION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), mer 08 luglio 2020

Event Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020





Join us online to learn about the International Baccalaureate Educator Certificates program. Within this live webinar you will be learning about:

Program Structure

Unique Benefits

Application Process

Panel Discussion

We will have two special guests joining the panel discussion. Dr Glenn Odland has led schools in both Canada and Singapore, and served as a Managing Director in India. He is also an active member of the IB Educator Network (IBEN), presenting in all 3 regions of the IB globally.





Dr. Ian Deakin is the Deputy Head at Dalton Academy in China. He is highly experienced in various international educational leadership roles around the globe.





As active members in the IB Educator Network, Glenn and Ian can discuss future career endeavours and provide tips & tricks from a hiring perspective.





We look forward to connecting with you!





