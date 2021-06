(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), sab 12 giugno 2021

On International Albinism Awareness Day, 13 June, the EU stands up for persons with albinism around the world, supporting them in their fight for a life free of discrimination, stigmatisation and violence.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/99975/international-albinism-awareness-day-statement-high-representativevice-president-josep-borrell_en