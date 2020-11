(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 13 novembre 2020 Our body can repair itself after a damage. This phenomenon describes how cells that are still functional start to proliferate to compensate for the loss. By studying diabetic mice, scientists observed that this regeneration mechanism was under the influence of circadian rhythms, allowing new perspectives to be envisaged to promote beta cell regeneration.

