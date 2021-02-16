INTERMEDIARIES OF CABINS, 2020

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, mar 16 febbraio 2021 The statistics change the name from intermediaries of cabins to intermediaries of holiday homes.This survey covers guest nights in private cabins, holiday houses, apartments and rooms arranged by Norwegian-registered intermediaries during the year. The figures contribute to more complete coverage of the Norwegian accommodation statistics.Significantly more intermediaries were added in 2020, and therefore more guest are nights, compared to previous years.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ssb.no/en/transport-og-reiseliv/statistikker/hytteform/aar