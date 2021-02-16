martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

Agenparl

INTERMEDIARIES OF CABINS, 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, mar 16 febbraio 2021 The statistics change the name from intermediaries of cabins to intermediaries of holiday homes.This survey covers guest nights in private cabins, holiday houses, apartments and rooms arranged by Norwegian-registered intermediaries during the year. The figures contribute to more complete coverage of the Norwegian accommodation statistics.Significantly more intermediaries were added in 2020, and therefore more guest are nights, compared to previous years.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ssb.no/en/transport-og-reiseliv/statistikker/hytteform/aar

Post collegati

INTERMEDIARIES OF CABINS, 2020

Redazione

BUILDING STATISTICS, JANUARY 2021

Redazione

23,2 % WENIGER KARNEVALS- UND UNTERHALTUNGSARTIKEL VON JANUAR BIS NOVEMBER 2020 IM VERGLEICH ZUM VORJAHRESZEITRAUM IMPORTIERT

Redazione

07848: PRIVATE CARS AND VANS CURRENTLY LICENSED, BY AGE AND MAKE

Redazione

13100: INTERMEDIARIES OF HOLIDAY HOMES. GUEST NIGHTS, BY REGION AND NATIONALITY OF THE GUESTS

Redazione

MAROCCO: INCONTRO CON IL NUOVO AMBASCIATORE D’ITALIA A RABAT, MIN. PLEN. ARMANDO BARUCCO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More