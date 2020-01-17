(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), ven 17 gennaio 2020
Hi, I’m Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
Today, we take the time to honor the great civil
rights leader, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King,
Jr. We honor the legacy of Dr. King, whose lifelong
pursuit of justice affirmed what Abraham Lincoln
called his “ancient faith that all men are created
equal.”
Dr. King’s leadership appealed to our better angels,
imploring America to live out her founding creed,
and to judge each of her citizens “not by the color of
their skin but by the content of their character.” As
Secretary of the Interior, I am proud that our
Department is the custodian not only of the National
Mall—where Dr. King delivered his 1963 “I have a
Dream” address—but also The Martin Luther King
Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park.
In addition, through the efforts of generous donors,
we are the custodians of the Martin Luther King Jr.
birth home, where he spent the first 12 years
of his life.
Last February, I visited this home along
with members of the King family—it was a truly special and
educational experience—and I was presented a key to
the property. I was honored to be with the King
Family, as I pondered all that went into the inspiring
story of Dr. King’s life and leadership.
I hope that you will take the time to honor Dr. King, and
reflect on his legacy. Thank you, and God bless America.
Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/interior-observes-martin-luther-king-jr-day