(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), ven 17 gennaio 2020

Hi, I’m Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

Today, we take the time to honor the great civil

rights leader, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King,

Jr. We honor the legacy of Dr. King, whose lifelong

pursuit of justice affirmed what Abraham Lincoln

called his “ancient faith that all men are created

equal.”

Dr. King’s leadership appealed to our better angels,

imploring America to live out her founding creed,

and to judge each of her citizens “not by the color of

their skin but by the content of their character.” As

Secretary of the Interior, I am proud that our

Department is the custodian not only of the National

Mall—where Dr. King delivered his 1963 “I have a

Dream” address—but also The Martin Luther King

Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park.

In addition, through the efforts of generous donors,

we are the custodians of the Martin Luther King Jr.

birth home, where he spent the first 12 years

of his life.

Last February, I visited this home along

with members of the King family—it was a truly special and

educational experience—and I was presented a key to

the property. I was honored to be with the King

Family, as I pondered all that went into the inspiring

story of Dr. King’s life and leadership.

I hope that you will take the time to honor Dr. King, and

reflect on his legacy. Thank you, and God bless America.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/interior-observes-martin-luther-king-jr-day