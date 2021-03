(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 marzo 2021

As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to helping stabilize communities hit hardest by the decrease in demand for coal energy, the Department of the Interior today announced the availability of more than $260 million for states and Tribes to support reclamation efforts in fiscal year 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-investing-over-260-million-help-create-jobs-and-revitalize-land-coal