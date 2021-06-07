(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 07 giugno 2021

As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s whole-of-government approach to advancing equity and justice, the Department of the Interior’s 2022 budget proposal contains major investments in initiatives that advance racial equity and tell the stories of historically underrepresented communities and the struggle for civil rights.

