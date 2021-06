(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 02 giugno 2021

The Department of the Interior today suspended all activities related to the implementation of the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge pending completion of a comprehensive analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-department-suspends-oil-and-gas-leases-arctic-national-wildlife-refuge