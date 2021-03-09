INTERIOR DEPARTMENT OUTLINES NEXT STEPS IN FOSSIL FUELS PROGRAM REVIEW

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 marzo 2021

As part of the comprehensive review of the federal oil and gas program called for in Executive Order 14008, the Interior Department will host a virtual forum on Thursday, March 25th. The day-long forum will feature several panels to highlight perspectives from industry representatives, labor and environmental justice organizations, natural resource advocates, and other experts.

