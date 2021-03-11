INTERIOR DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES PASSAGE OF THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 11 marzo 2021

The Department of the Interior today applauded the passage of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), a bold legislative package that will help address the public health and economic crises that continue to impact the American people. The ARP contains several provisions that fund Interior initiatives and benefit the communities we directly serve, including Tribal governments and schools.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-department-celebrates-passage-american-rescue-plan