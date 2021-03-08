INTERIOR COMPLETES ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW FOR OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 marzo 2021

The Department of the Interior today announced that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed the environmental analysis of the proposed Vineyard Wind I offshore wind project. This represents major progress in the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to accelerate responsible development of renewable energy on public lands and waters as a key component of tackling the climate crisis and creating jobs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-completes-environmental-review-offshore-wind-project