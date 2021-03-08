lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
Breaking News

CLIMATE ACTION AND GENDER EQUALITY: CAN WE CLOSE ONE GAP WITHOUT THE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2120 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2921 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

PAPA IN IRAQ, IL CUORE DEL VIAGGIO IN UN MINUTO

GENDER EQUALITY WILL MAKE POST-COVID RECOVERY MORE PROSPEROUS AND STRONGER

LINCOLNSHIRE DIRT BIKE TRACK BLACK-FLAGGED OVER WASTE RULES

COVID, DRAGHI: DARE RISPOSTE ALLE TANTE PERSONE CHE SOFFRONO PER LA CRISI…

VACCINI, GIORGETTI: TRIA CONSULENTE ECONOMICO SU DOSSIER SU PRODUZIONE INDUSTRIALE NAZIONALE E…

COVID, DRAGHI: PIANO VACCINAZIONI SARA’ POTENZIATO

JENRICK CONFIRMS EXTENSION OF PAVEMENT LICENCES TO HELP HIGH STREETS RECOVER

Agenparl
Image default

INTERIOR COMPLETES ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW FOR OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 marzo 2021

The Department of the Interior today announced that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed the environmental analysis of the proposed Vineyard Wind I offshore wind project. This represents major progress in the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to accelerate responsible development of renewable energy on public lands and waters as a key component of tackling the climate crisis and creating jobs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-completes-environmental-review-offshore-wind-project

Post collegati

INTERIOR COMPLETES ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW FOR OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT

Redazione

INTERIOR DEPARTMENT TAKES STEPS TO STRENGTHEN SCIENTIFIC INTEGRITY AND EVIDENCE-BASED POLICYMAKING

Redazione

INTERIOR INVESTING OVER $260 MILLION TO HELP CREATE JOBS AND REVITALIZE LAND IN COAL COMMUNITIES

Redazione

REMEMBERING THE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN

Redazione

INTERIOR ANNOUNCES SERIES OF TRIBAL CONSULTATIONS IN RECOGNITION OF THE IMPORTANCE OF NATION-TO-NATION RELATIONSHIP

Redazione

INTERIOR ANNOUNCES PLANS TO STRENGTHEN LWCF

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More