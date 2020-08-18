martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

BREXIT: NUOVO ROUND DI NEGOZIATI, MA UE E REGNO UNITO SONO ANCORA…

SPANISH DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITY (AEPD) IMPOSES FINE OF 75.000 EUR ON VODAFONE…

SPANISH DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITY (AEPD) IMPOSES FINE OF 70.000 EUR ON XFERA…

NORWEGIAN DPA: ADMINISTRATIVE FINE FOR RæLINGEN MUNICIPALITY 

SPANISH DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITY (AEPD) IMPOSES FINE ON COMPANY FOR NOT COMPLYING…

WASTE CRIME TASKFORCE CONDUCTS RAID ON SITE IN GREAT HARWOOD, LANCASHIRE

Agenparl

INTERIOR AND NORWAY STRENGTHEN OFFSHORE ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCE KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 18 agosto 2020

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Contact: <a – Today, the U.S. Department of the Interior formalized its partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of the Kingdom of Norway to strengthen cooperation in offshore mineral, oil and gas, and wind energy activities. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Katharine MacGregor and Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Kåre R. Aas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a ceremony in Washington, DC.

“The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring our nation is in a position of strength when it comes to domestic energy production, to provide jobs, power our economy, and provide affordable energy for American families and businesses,” said Interior Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor. “We appreciate this opportunity to highlight our strong relationship with Norway and our continuing investment in safe and responsible offshore energy development.”

Activities outlined in the MOU framework include the exchange of scientific and technical information, and cooperation regarding research and development technologies. Interior and Norway will remain in regular contact and foster discussion of experiences, best practices, policy and regulatory initiatives relevant to the development of offshore resources.

“The MOU signed today will further strengthen the longstanding energy partnership between our two countries. I’m convinced that sharing of best practices and experience will be mutually beneficial, and contribute to sustainable resource management,” said State Secretary in the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Tony Christian Tiller.

The U.S. and Norway are two of the world’s largest offshore oil and gas producers and have decades of experience to draw upon in expanding discussions on oil and gas best practices. Both countries are interested in discussing strategies for identifying and inventorying new supplies of marine mineral resources of commercial or economic interest. Discussing offshore wind is also a priority, particularly as it pertains to floating wind technology.

Since 2017, Interior has conducted two offshore wind leases sales totaling approximately $414 million in bonus bids, seven offshore oil and gas leases totaling approximately $1 billion, and executed seven offshore mineral agreements.

Kate MacGregor and a white male Norwegian official stand in front of their national flags.
Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor and Norway’s Ambassador to the United States Kåre R. Aas at the signing ceremony. Photo by Faith Vander Voort, Interior.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-and-norway-strengthen-offshore-energy-and-mineral-resource-knowledge-and

Post collegati

INTERIOR AND NORWAY STRENGTHEN OFFSHORE ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCE KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

Redazione

SECRETARY BERNHARDT ANNOUNCES HISTORIC EXPANSION OF HUNTING AND FISHING OPPORTUNITIES ON PUBLIC LANDS

Redazione

SECRETARY BERNHARDT SIGNS DECISION TO IMPLEMENT THE COASTAL PLAIN OIL AND GAS LEASING PROGRAM IN ALASKA

Redazione

THIS WEEK AT INTERIOR AUGUST 14, 2020

Redazione

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OUTLINES COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGY TO TACKLE $120 BILLION PROBLEM

Redazione

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CONTINUES TO IMPROVE CONSERVATION OF WESTERN BIG GAME SPECIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More