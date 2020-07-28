mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Agenparl

INTERIM OPERATIONAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR IMPLEMENTING THE SHIELDING APPROACH TO PREVENT COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN HUMANITARIAN SETTINGS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 28 luglio 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 7/26/2020.
This web page presents considerations from the perspective of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for implementing the shielding approach in humanitarian settings as outlined in COVID-19 guidance documents focused on camps, displaced populations, and low-resource settings. It highlights potential implementation challenges of the shielding approach from CDC’s perspective.
(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23181

