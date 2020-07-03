venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
INTERIM CONSIDERATIONS FOR HEALTH DEPARTMENTS FOR SARS-COV-2 TESTING IN HOMELESS SHELTERS AND ENCAMPMENTS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 03 luglio 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 7/1/2020.
The information on this web page is meant to assist health departments and homeless service providers in making decisions on the appropriate use of COVID-19 testing, including testing asymptomatic individuals with recent known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2 to control transmission.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22868

