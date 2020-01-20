(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: B, Review Article

Haoyu Bai, Tianhong Zhao, Moyuan Cao

Interfacial solar evaporation has emerged as a convenient and efficient strategy for harvesting solar energy, which shows promising application in the field of water purification, desalination, and atmospheric water harvesting….

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/ME/C9ME00166B