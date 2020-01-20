(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020
Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: B, Review Article
DOI: B, Review Article
Haoyu Bai, Tianhong Zhao, Moyuan Cao
Interfacial solar evaporation has emerged as a convenient and efficient strategy for harvesting solar energy, which shows promising application in the field of water purification, desalination, and atmospheric water harvesting….
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Interfacial solar evaporation has emerged as a convenient and efficient strategy for harvesting solar energy, which shows promising application in the field of water purification, desalination, and atmospheric water harvesting….
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/ME/C9ME00166B