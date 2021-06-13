(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 13 giugno 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01008E, Paper
Xiao-Ying Xie, Jia-Jia Yang, Xiang-Yang Liu, Qiu Fang, Wei-Hai Fang, Ganglong Cui
Theoretical studies demonstrate that the polymerization degree of molecules encapsulated in carbon nanotubes can be used to tune their interfacial and optoelectrical properties.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
