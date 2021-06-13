(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 13 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01008E, Paper

Xiao-Ying Xie, Jia-Jia Yang, Xiang-Yang Liu, Qiu Fang, Wei-Hai Fang, Ganglong Cui

Theoretical studies demonstrate that the polymerization degree of molecules encapsulated in carbon nanotubes can be used to tune their interfacial and optoelectrical properties.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/wEWDTLdYoAg/D1CP01008E