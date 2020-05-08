INTERFACIAL EFFECT OF CO4S3-CO9S8 NANOPARTICLES HOSTED ONTO RGO SHEETS DERIVED FROM MOLECULAR PRECURSOR PYROLYSIS ON ENHANCING ELECTROCHEMICAL BEHAVIOUR†

The reasonable design and synthesis of Co-based compound with superior electrochemical activity and durability have aroused tremendous research interests. Herein, a simple molecular precursor pyrolysis strategy is proposed to fabricate Co3S4, Co9S8 nanoparticles hosted on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) sheets (Co3S4-Co9S8/C/rGO, CSG) using GO-supported Co-coordination polymer as a precursor for the first time. The synthetic method has the advantages of simple operation procedure, high repeatability and easy large-scale production. Well-dispersed Co3S4-Co9S8 nanoparticles and affluent interfaces maximize the amount of catalytically active sites. The synergistic adsorption of reaction intermediates on the interface between Co3S4 and Co9S8 is propitious to electrochemical behavior. RGO supports with high conductivity and enriched defects speed up reaction kinetics and effectively inhibit aggregation of cobalt sulfides. In the alkaline environment, optimized CSG shows the lowest overpotential (134 mV) at 10 mA·cm−2 as compared to the contrast materials for hydrogen evolution reaction. In terms of Li-ion batteries, the hybrid composite CSG expresses a remarkable reversible capacity of 814 mAh·g−1 at a current density of 0.2 A·g−1 after 200 cycles.Such design and engineering recipe may offer the idea for preparing other metal sulfides to boost electrochemical storage property.