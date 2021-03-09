INTERFACE-ENHANCED CO2 CAPTURE VIA THE SYNTHETIC EFFECTS OF A NANOMATERIAL-SUPPORTED IONIC LIQUID THIN FILM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
Nanoscale Adv., 2021, 3,1397-1403
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00875C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yang Liu, Yanmei Yang, Yuanyuan Qu, Yong-Qiang Li, Mingwen Zhao, Weifeng Li
The CO2 capture capability of ionic liquids can be effectively enhanced by synthetic effects of two interfacial regions induced by the insertion of nanomaterials.
