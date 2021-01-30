sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
INTERESTED IN STUDYING ABROAD IN ROME?

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Fri, 29 Jan 2021 – 12pm

Are you interested in studying abroad in Rome? If so, there are special info sessions being held tomorrow (Friday) afternoon so that you can learn more about the Centro, the premier undergraduate study abroad program for Classics students in Rome. And if you can’t make this session but want to learn more about opportunities for studying Classics in Rome (including both the Centro semester-long program and UPS’s own 2-week January program, scheduled to start in Jan 2022) or other opportunities in the Mediterranean (including Greece and others), please feel free to contact me to discuss this further.

CAMS majors, minors, and other friends of Classics are welcome!

https://wabash.zoom.us/j/

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/interested-in-studying-abroad-in-rome/2021-01-29/

