martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
INTERCONNECTED NICO2O4 NANOSHEET ARRAYS GROWN ON CARBON CLOTH AS HOST, ADSORBER AND CATALYST FOR SULFUR SPECIES ENABLING HIGH-PERFORMANCE LI-S BATTERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00947D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Junli Zhou, Xiaolan Yang, Yajun Zhang, Jinzhu Jia, Xinjian He, Lin Yu, Yuede Pan, Jingwen Liao, Ming Sun, Jun He
The Li-S battery is a promising next-generation electrochemical energy-storage system for its high energy density, as well as the abundance and low cost of sulfur. However, the low conductivity of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA00947D

