INTERCLUSTER EXCHANGES LEADING TO HYDRIDE-CENTERED BIMETALLIC CLUSTERS: A MULTI-NMR, X-RAY CRYSTALLOGRAPHIC, AND DFT STUDY

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00072A, Paper
Yu-Jie Zhong, Jian-Hong Liao, Tzu-Hao Chiu, Ying-Yann Wu, Samia Kahlal, Michael James McGlinchey, Jean-Yves Saillard, Chen-Wei Liu
Encouraged by the successful syntheses of alloy nanoclusters (or nanoparticles) via intercluster (or interparticle) reactions, herein we apply this methodology to prepare a series of bimetallic hydride clusters. Mixing of…
