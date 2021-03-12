INTERCLUSTER EXCHANGES LEADING TO HYDRIDE-CENTERED BIMETALLIC CLUSTERS: A MULTI-NMR, X-RAY CRYSTALLOGRAPHIC, AND DFT STUDY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00072A, Paper

Yu-Jie Zhong, Jian-Hong Liao, Tzu-Hao Chiu, Ying-Yann Wu, Samia Kahlal, Michael James McGlinchey, Jean-Yves Saillard, Chen-Wei Liu

Encouraged by the successful syntheses of alloy nanoclusters (or nanoparticles) via intercluster (or interparticle) reactions, herein we apply this methodology to prepare a series of bimetallic hydride clusters. Mixing of…

