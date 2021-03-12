INTERCLUSTER EXCHANGES LEADING TO HYDRIDE-CENTERED BIMETALLIC CLUSTERS: A MULTI-NMR, X-RAY CRYSTALLOGRAPHIC, AND DFT STUDY

venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00072A, Paper
Yu-Jie Zhong, Jian-Hong Liao, Tzu-Hao Chiu, Ying-Yann Wu, Samia Kahlal, Michael James McGlinchey, Jean-Yves Saillard, Chen-Wei Liu
Encouraged by the successful syntheses of alloy nanoclusters (or nanoparticles) via intercluster (or interparticle) reactions, herein we apply this methodology to prepare a series of bimetallic hydride clusters. Mixing of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/OlJgR3RJop0/D1DT00072A

