lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

LIBANO, BéCHARA RAï CHIEDE VOTO ANTICIPATO E NEUTRALITà ATTIVA

MISE, MID, MIUR: AL VIA BANDO SUI POLI EUROPEI DI INNOVAZIONE DIGITALE

CALL FOR FOUNDING MEMBERS: EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP ON RAIL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO BASTONA LE DISCOTECHE MA TOLLERA I RAVE PARTY…

LA VICINANZA DEL PAPA AL BRASILE FERITO DALLA PANDEMIA

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES –…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

TENDER REF : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE RENOVATION AND…

Agenparl

INTERAGENCY ISSUES ADVISORY ON USE OF TECHNOLOGY TO DETECT AND MITIGATE UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 agosto 2020 Aug. 17, 2020 – Interagency Issues Advisory on Use of Technology to Detect and Mitigate Unmanned Aircraft Systems;
The DOJ, FAA, DHS, and FCC issued an advisory guidance document to help non-federal public and private entities better understand the federal laws and regulations that may apply to the use of capabilities to detect and mitigate threats posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations.
Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/interagency-issues-advisory-on-use-of-technology-to-detect-and-mitigate-unmanned-aircraft-systems
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: National Press Releases
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More