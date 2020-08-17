(AGENPARL) – lun 17 agosto 2020 Aug. 17, 2020 – Interagency Issues Advisory on Use of Technology to Detect and Mitigate Unmanned Aircraft Systems;

The DOJ, FAA, DHS, and FCC issued an advisory guidance document to help non-federal public and private entities better understand the federal laws and regulations that may apply to the use of capabilities to detect and mitigate threats posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/interagency-issues-advisory-on-use-of-technology-to-detect-and-mitigate-unmanned-aircraft-systems

