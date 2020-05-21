INTERACTIONS OF IONS ACROSS CARBON NANOTUBES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10603-10608

DOI: 10.1039/C9CP04463A, Paper

Fernanda Juarez, Fabiola Dominguez-Flores, Paola Quaino, Elizabeth Santos, Wolfgang Schmickler

The interactions between a pair of ions across CNTs have been investigated by DFT. The electrostatic field of the ion is almost completely screened outside of the tube but an effective attraction between the ions has arisen.

