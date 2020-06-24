INTERACTION OF LIGHT WITH A NON-COVALENT ZINC PORPHYRIN–GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOHYBRID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,13456-13466
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02545C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ewelina Gacka, Gotard Burdzinski, Bronisław Marciniak, Adam Kubas, Anna Lewandowska-Andralojc
Fast electron transfer from the photoexcited ZnTPPH singlet state to GO sheets was detected by ultrafast time-resolved transient absorption spectroscopy.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
