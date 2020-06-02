martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
INTERACTION MECHANISM OF ALOE-EMODIN WITH TRYPSIN: MOLECULAR STRUCTURE–AFFINITY RELATIONSHIP AND EFFECT ON BIOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,20862-20871
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02712J, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Guoyan Ren, He Sun, Gen Li, Jinling Fan, Lin Du, Guoting Cui
The mechanism of interaction between AE and trypsin was studied firstly. The biological activity of both decreased after the interaction. These results provide a basis for the development and utilization of AE.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/FuCsnjQM8so/D0RA02712J

