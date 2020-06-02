INTERACTION MECHANISM OF ALOE-EMODIN WITH TRYPSIN: MOLECULAR STRUCTURE–AFFINITY RELATIONSHIP AND EFFECT ON BIOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,20862-20871

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02712J, Paper

Guoyan Ren, He Sun, Gen Li, Jinling Fan, Lin Du, Guoting Cui

The mechanism of interaction between AE and trypsin was studied firstly. The biological activity of both decreased after the interaction. These results provide a basis for the development and utilization of AE.

