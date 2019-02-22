(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 22 febbraio 2019

Lab Chip, 2019, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/C8LC01391H, Paper

Yifeng Qian, Xie Zeng, Yongkang Gao, Hang Li, Sushil Kumar, Qiaoqiang Gan, Xuanhong Cheng, Filbert Bartoli

To elucidate the secretary function of immune cells, we develop a nanoplasmonic circular interferometric biosensor based on intensity interrogation for label-free and dynamic sensing of molecular secretion from a small…

