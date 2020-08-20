INTELLIGENCE LED OPERATION IN BRADFORD TO TACKLE ROBBERIES

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 20 agosto 2020

Thursday 20 August, 2020

A new intelligence led operation has been launched in Bradford to tackle robberies in the city.

The operation began on 14 August and it will focus on disruption and intelligence gathering in and around the city centre on robberies, use of weapons and deploy officers to hotspot areas.

Since the easing of some of the Coronavirus measures in Bradford, there has been an increase in footfall across Bradford which has led to an increase in criminal activity.

The activity has been funded by Operation Jemlock, which is the forcewide activity to tackle knife crime and violent crime.

So far, a number of arrests have been made including three arrested over the weekend for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and then yesterday two further arrests for individuals who breached their bail conditions.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “In the last week we have introduced this new initiative to focus our attention on tackling robbery offences and disrupting them. “High visibility patrols will be carried out to disrupt any offending and provide a reassurance to residents that concerns raised in the communities are listened to and acted upon. “The results so far are very positive and all the work we have been doing is a direct response information we have received from the local communities. I would continue to encourage people to come forward with any information about suspicious activity or crime in your area, so we can act upon it.”

Anyone with any information about crime in their area or any concerns is urged to contact the police via 101 or online through the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/intelligence-led-operation-bradford-tackle-robberies